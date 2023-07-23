“We Are disappointed with Obi’s selection as the party’s presidential candidate” -Apapa faction

The Lamidi Apapa section of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed disappointment with Peter Obi’s selection as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The faction claimed that the party made a mistake by running Obi for president. The faction also claimed that Obi lied to the presidential election tribunal on federal grounds over various electoral records from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. This was said in a statement signed by the party’s suspended National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, to mark Obi’s 62nd birthday.

According to Arabambi, “the Labour Party’s (LP) National Working Committee (NWC) celebrates Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, (PO), the party’s beloved presidential candidate, on his recently celebrated 62nd birthday.”

In addition to wishing him well, the statement reads,

“In light of recent developments, particularly actions that undermined the discipline for which the Labour Party (LP) has been known, we regret nominating him on the platform of the political party.”

“Therefore, on this day of thanksgiving to God, the celebrant is urged to be reflective of the Nigerian interest, which he seeks to serve, by the Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee of the Party.”

“It is indeed concerning that, despite the fact that he appeared before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal as a non-member of the Labour Party and lied several times that there was a time when they issued subpoenas to INEC for all those documents and maintained that they were unable to pay all the documents they sought to tender, it causes regret among our party committees.”

Source: The Daily Post

