We Are Demanding Appointments From Tinubu’s Govt, Even If It Is As Office Sweepers – Miyetti Allah

According to a source from Vanguard , President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAB) members not to overlook them while making government posts. The group stated that they would not object if hired to clean the Aso Rock offices.

Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, the South-East zone chairman of MACBAN, spoke on behalf of the organization and stated that since they supported President Bola Tinubu nationwide in the February 25 presidential election, he has to be called.

Siddikki stated in a report published by Vanguard on Thursday, August 3, 2023 that “We are demanding for appointments from Tinubu’s government. Even if it is as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the center.” Siddikki continued by stating that in the appointments the President has made thus far, including the recently-screened ministers, no member of Miyetti Allah has been named into his cab.

The group’s statement was released after the President sent the Senate his list of cabinet nominees for consideration.

The President had previously sent the Senate the first list of ministerial nominations, which contained 28 names, for confirmation. On Wednesday, August 2, the President issued the second list, which contained 19 names.

What’s your opinion on this article? Kindly share your thoughts in the comment section below.

D1news (

)