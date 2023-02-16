We Are Confident That Kwankwaso Will Team Up With Us Before The Day Of The Election – Atiku’s Aide

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An aide to Atiku Abubakar and spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has stated that the main opposition party is confident that former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will soon support the standard flagbearer of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former federal lawmaker is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the February 25 elections. He is the standard flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

When asked if the PDP is not worried that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso may take a significant chunk of votes from Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper stated that he is confident that the former Governor of Kano state will team up with the PDP before the election.

In his words; “We can’t deny the fact that Kwankwaso is popular in the North, particularly in Kano and Jigawa States, but we are confident that Kwankwaso will team up with us before the day of the election. I am very optimistic that he will form an alliance”

Source – The Punch paper

