‘We Are Calling On The President To Sack Festus Keyamo For Abusing His Office’ – Daniel Bwala

The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala in a PDP PCC press conference has demanded that the President should sack the Minister of Labour, Festus Keyamo. Bwala who argued that Festus Keyamo has misused his office by demanding for the prosecution of a Presidential candidate.

Bwala stated that Festus Keyamo is trying to wield the power of intimidation on Law enforcement agencies as a Cabinet member. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari should stick to his words by delivering a free and fair election. He, therefore, said that Festus Keyamo is causing an uproar as a cabinet member.

He said, ”Recently, a serving minister of the APC has written a letter to the agencies of government, and if you look at our constitution as members of the executive branch of government. He wrote a letter to the members of the same branch to which he belongs and demanded that within 72 hours, they should prosecute a candidate running for Presidency of Nigeria.

In the Press conference, they bragged about their power and control over law enforcement agencies. As a cabinet member, Festus Keyamo is being paid by the taxpayers money, he is using the official privilege and the power of that office to intimidate agencies of government. We are calling on the President to sack Festus Keyamo for abusing his office as minister. The President promised to deliver a free and fair election, he should stick to his words.”



