We are being attacked because of our wealth- Fulani leader, Saidu Baso says

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that a Fulani leader in the South-East region, whose name was given as Ardo Saidu Baso, in an interview, has spoken on the attacks on northerners in the Eastern region of the country.

While talking, he lamented that the Fulani people were being constantly attacked by some people who do not want them to reside in the region.

When he was asked to give the reason why he thinks the Fulani and other northerners are being attacked in the region, he said that is because of their wealth.

He said, “We know that it is because of our wealth. We are being attacked because of our wealth. They have never told us the reason for attacking us. If they tell us, we will know, but everyone knows our occupation. Anytime there is a crisis, they will involve the Fulani and we say, we do not mind, if any Fulani is culpable, he should be punished and we will not object to that because we have never objected to offendees being punished.”

Further talking, he said if someone is a culprit, let it be established, but, any criminal who is caught will just be labeled a Fulani and the person’s identity will not be revealed and they will hear nothing about it again.

