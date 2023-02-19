We Are Begging Northerners To Vote Peter Obi Ahead Of Atiku & Tinubu To Save Nigeria- Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged Northerners to support Peter Obi over Atiku and Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Daily Post news media, they said

We are begging the Northerners to choose Peter Obi ahead of Atiku and Tinubu to save the country from total collapse.”

Northerners should shun ethnicity and religion cards and choose competence, capacity, and character in the bid to end insecurity and banditry in the North.

As we are getting into the election day, Nigerians are urged to vote for the right aspirant without sentiment.

When voters cast their ballots based solely on emotional attachments or affiliations rather than the actual qualifications and capabilities of a candidate, it can result in the election of unqualified or incompetent individuals who lack the necessary skills and experience to lead the country effectively.

If voters elect leaders who are not qualified or competent to lead, it can stifle progress and development in the country.

Content created and supplied by: Elijah361 (via 50minds

News )

#Begging #Northerners #Vote #Peter #Obi #Ahead #Atiku #Tinubu #Save #Nigeria #OhanaezeWe Are Begging Northerners To Vote Peter Obi Ahead Of Atiku & Tinubu To Save Nigeria- Ohanaeze Publish on 2023-02-19 23:21:12