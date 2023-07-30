‘We Are At A Critical Phase Of Our Existence And We Must Take Full Control Of Our Destiny’ – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has alleged that the Nation is at a critical phase of its existence and drastic measures have to be taken for its insurance. According to Tribune Nigeria, the President stated that many of the decisions he had made are targeted at renewing the hope of Nigerians. He argued that many of the hard decisions made by his government should have been decisively tackled by previous administrations to avert the current situation of the Nigerian economy.

He said, ”To match the expectations of this administration, the Civil Service must increase the pace of its reform, the laudable targets set under the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service strategy and implementation plan 2021 to 2025 must be focused and must be attained. We are at a critical phase of our existence as a nation, and we must take full control of our destiny. Evidently, we are confronted by a myriad of monumental challenges which we ought to have conclusively and decisively address over the years.”

Oxygen (

)