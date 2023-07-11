We Are Asking For An Outright Declaration Of Peter Obi As The President Of Nigeria – Julius Abure

The National President of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has said that they are not asking that the February 25th presidential election should be nullified, but what they are asking for is that their party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, should be declared as the President of Nigeria. He reportedly said this during an online meeting that was held with Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, led by the Labour Party Diaspora Chairman in the United States, Professor Eddie Oparaoji.

In the meeting which took place on Monday July 10th, Julius Abure claimed that there are rumours that those in government are already preparing for a rerun election, and he called on the supporters of the party to be on alert.

In the statement which was released by the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, Julius Abure was quoted as saying that they have put all their evidence before the election petition tribunal, and that they are hopeful the case will turn out in their favour.

In the report which was made by Vanguard on Tuesday July 11th, he said – “Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for rerun and this is one of the support we will be canvassing for from you.

“You should be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun, we should not be taken unawares.

“So, we will be needing your engagement and support on this aspect if peradventure it happens today, that the election is nullified, which is not what we are asking for, because we are asking for an outright declaration of Peter Obi as the President of Nigeria.”

The Labour Party and Peter Obi are in court challenging the process which produced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th election. Obi had claimed that he won the election but that the election was rigged to favour Tinubu, and had vowed to prove to everyone that he won. Many are still waiting to see what the verdict of the election tribunal will be on the case.

