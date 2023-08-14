NEWS

“We Are All Now In A Roller Coaster Ride” – Shehu Sani Says After Seeing Seyi Tinubu Skating

The President of President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and the Chairman of Hand-in-Hand, Africa, Sen. Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent pictures of Seyi Tinubu.

Seyi Tinubu, son of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tiniubu was seen skating during the 2023 International Youth Day.

Seyi empowered the youth by giving free medicals to youth and also vowed to create job opportunities to 10,000 youths in the country. Meanwhile, the images shared online doesn’t sits well with some people and it has caused a lot of mixed reactions from netizens.

Reacting to the recent pictures of Seyi Tinubu was Sen. Shehu Sani who recalled that the son of former President, Muhammadu Buhari also rode a power bike in Abuja and the present president’s son chose roller skating.

Sani took to his Twitter handle to share his view about the images of Seyi as he skates. His words reads: “Buhari’s first son was power bike and this current first son is roller skating. We are all now in a roller coaster ride.”

Meanwhile, the pictures of Seyi Tinubu skating that recently surfaced online has been causing a lot of buzzing online from netizens and they had this to say;

