We Are All Left To Ponder On What Role You Can Put Wike In Tinubu’s Cabinet” -Professor Anthony Kila

Professor Anthony Kila, a Professor of Strategy and Development, raised questions about the role former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, could play in Tinubu’s Cabinet. During an interview with Arise TV news, he pointed out that the portfolio should have been determined by the Presidency before being submitted to the Senate for examination.

According to Professor Kila, Governor Wike played a significant role in the last election by guiding his party to follow his desired path. The election in his state was remarkable, with voters choosing different paths for the Presidency and the gubernatorial positions. Despite opinions about Wike, he is regarded as a political star.

The concern now is what role Wike would be assigned in Tinubu’s Cabinet, which is perceived as a cabinet of recovery. This aspect should be strategically considered, given the nature of the cabinet’s objectives.

In essence, Professor Kila’s statements prompt reflection on the potential role of Wike in Tinubu’s Cabinet, considering his political prowess and the cabinet’s focus on recovery.

