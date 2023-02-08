This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘We Apologise To Nigerians For The Fuel Scarcity But This Is Not A Conspiracy On APC’ – Mele Kyari

Mele Kyari, MD of NNPC, has issued an apology to Nigerians for the shortage of fuel. He said they realize how tough this season is on the people and that they sympathize with their suffering. But he stressed that this isn’t aimed at a specific presidential contender or the APC. He emphasized that the current situation is not being used as a political tool to hurt anyone’s chances.

Fuels, he claimed, are not in short supply, but distribution and shipping to other states are. He elaborated on the different causes of the oil delivery delay. He claims that the flood that hit the country a few months ago is still having an effect, and that two trucks collided on the highway in Niger just a few days ago. He said that other trucks were stuck for four days because of this problem.

There is suffering because of this condition, he remarked. As a result, people spend more time than usual waiting in gas stations. We regret the petrol shortage affecting Nigerians and assure you it is not the result of an APC-led plot. It rules out any possibility of a conspiracy. Nothing could ever be so complicated!

Natural disasters show no mercy, as the flood proved. Ten days ago, hardly a single car made the trip from Lokoja to Abuja. Recently, an accident involving two trucks in Niger state prevented any vehicles from leaving the area for three to four days. You have a hundred trucks parked there, but they can’t move. As a result, the occurrence of that bug has knock-on effects.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

