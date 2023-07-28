“We Always Run To Tinubu’s Son, Seyi, If We Need Something” – APC Nat. Youth Leader, Dayo Israel

During the meeting the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, had with the president last night alongside other state youth leaders, he spoke about the son of the president, Mr. Seyi Tinubu.

Dayo Israel said, “I see Seyi Tinubu as a brother because we had our childhood days together, travelled to United States of America and now, destiny brought us back to work in the interest of Nigeria. As our women have the first lady to run to when they need something, we the youths always run to the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, if we also need something.”

Speaking further, Dayo Israel said, “I want everyone of you to know that the mentorship I got from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos state is what has brought me this far. I really thank them.”

Lastly, Dayo Israel said, “during the presidential election, things were not rosy for many state youth leaders because we were attacked but the good thing now is that we produced a president. We all ensured we delivered our polling units to make the president emerge victorious. For this reason, we want the president to include us, the youths of the party, in all he does.”

