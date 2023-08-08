We all say no to manipulation of election result, it is another form of military coup- Bishop Ugorji

Most Rev Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to the national assembly for military action and sanctions against the military junta in Niger Republic. This action came after soldiers in Niger Republic removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, leading to instability in the country.

Bishop Ugorji expressed his disapproval of both coups and military expeditions, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue instead. He urged President Tinubu not to initiate any military intervention in Niger, drawing attention to Nigeria’s previous involvement in ECOMOG expedition, which resulted in significant human and material losses.

In his words, “While we say no to coup d’etat, we also say no to war, for whatever reason. We say no manipulation of election results because it is also another shade of coup d’etat.”

The Bishop stressed that palliative measures do not effectively address economic hardships, and similarly, wars do not resolve misunderstandings. He advocated for dialogue as a preferable approach to conflict resolution, as the duration and outcome of a full-scale war are uncertain.

The statement by Bishop Ugorji, as reported by Daily Post paper on their verified Facebook page, sparked significant reactions from Nigerians on social media. Many people have expressed their opinions regarding the call for peaceful resolutions and the avoidance of military actions.

It is evident that the situation in Niger Republic has garnered widespread attention and concern, both from religious leaders like Bishop Ugorji and the general public. The implications of any military intervention are being closely debated and scrutinized across various online platforms.

Culled from: Daily Post paper

