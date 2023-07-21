Ways You Can Retrieve Keys Locked Inside A Car

Getting locked out of your car can be a frustrating and stressful experience, especially when you realize that your keys are still inside. However, there are several methods you can try to retrieve your keys and regain access to your vehicle. According to Mechanicbase, here are some of the most common and effective ways to handle this situation:

Spare Key: The simplest and most foolproof solution is to have a spare key. Keeping a spare key with a trusted friend or family member, or even in a secure hidden spot outside your car, can save you from the hassle of being locked out.

Call a Locksmith: If you don’t have a spare key handy, contacting a reputable locksmith is a reliable option. Professional locksmiths have the expertise and tools to safely unlock your car without causing any damage. However, keep in mind that their services may come at a cost, and it’s essential to verify their credentials before hiring them.

Use a Coat Hanger: In older vehicles, you might be able to unlock the door using a straightened coat hanger or a similar tool. Bend one end of the hanger into a hook shape and carefully insert it between the window and the weatherstripping. Try to reach the lock mechanism and gently pull it up to unlock the door. This method requires some skill and patience to avoid damaging your car’s interior.

Utilize a Shoelace: This method, known as the “shoelace technique,” works on vehicles with pull-up lock buttons. You’ll need a long, sturdy shoelace or a piece of paracord. Create a small loop with a slipknot at one end of the lace. Insert the loop through the top corner of the car door and try to catch the lock button with the loop. Pull the shoelace upwards to unlock the door.

Wedge and Rod: A wedge and a long, thin rod (such as a slim metal rod or a long, strong plastic stick) can be used to create a gap in the door frame. Insert the wedge between the car door and the frame, then use the rod to reach inside and unlock the door manually. Be cautious not to damage the door or the lock mechanism while attempting this method.

Call Roadside Assistance: If you have a roadside assistance membership or are covered by your car’s warranty, calling for roadside assistance is a ble option. They can often send a professional to help you unlock your car.

DIY Unlocking Kits: There are various DIY unlocking kits available on the market. These kits usually include inflatable wedges and long-reach tools to unlock your car. However, they may require some practice and patience to use effectively.

