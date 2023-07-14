NEWS

Ways you can boost male fertility and improve sperm count

Male fertility and male reproductive cell count can be influenced by various factors, including lifestyle choices, diet, and overall health. If you’re looking to boost male fertility and improve gamete count, there are several strategies you can consider.

According to Healthline, ways men can boost their fertility and boost their reproductive cell count include:

1. Prioritize a healthy lifestyle. Engaging in unhealthy practices can negatively impact your overall health, including fertility.

2. Lose excess weight. Excess weight has been linked to infertility. If your doctor suspects that your weight may be affecting your fertility, discuss the possibility of incorporating weight loss into your health goals.

3. Moderate alcohol consumption. Heavy alcohol intake can reduce male hormone levels and affect semen quality. It is advisable to limit your alcohol consumption.

4. Get enough folate. Studies suggest that a low intake of folate may impair semen quality. It is important to include folate-rich foods in your diet.

5. Get enough quality sleep. Sufficient sleep is crucial for maintaining overall health. Both inadequate and excessive sleep have been associated with poor semen quality.

6. Include walnuts in your diet. Consuming antioxidant-rich foods like walnuts has shown potential benefits for fertility.

7. Consider supplements. Antioxidant supplements have shown promise in improving semen quality. Coenzyme Q10, in particular, has been associated with enhanced semen quality.

8. Avoid eating too much soy. Soy contains isoflavones, which have been associated with lower semen quality. It is advisable to avoid excessive consumption of soy products to enhance fertility and boost male reproductive cell.

