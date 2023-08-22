Ways Xavi Could Use Joao Cancelo At Barcelona If They Sign Him

Joao Cancelo has already established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world. However, he’s no more in Pep Guardiola’s plans moving forward and the arrival of Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City showed that Cancelo won’t get any playing minutes if he stays at Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona are the front-runners for the signature of Joao Cancelo. According to Romano, the Catalan club are closing in on his signature and it’s only a matter of time before he moves to Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been without a proper full-back for some time now. Xavi relied on Jules Kounde as right-back last season but the frenchman wants to play as a CB not RB. Kounde reportedly complained to the manager about his playing position and the frenchman has been used in his favorite spot, CB on several occasions this season.

Former Ajax star Dest dropped in form after joining Barcelona and has been loaned out to PSV where he’s expected to regain his form. Dest was loaned out to AC Milan last season but failed to impress and rejoined Barcelona. However, he was poor in performance during their pre-season friendlies and has now joined PSV on loan.

If Cancelo does arrive at Barcelona, then Xavi Hernandez will finally have an experienced and quality right-back at his disposal. Since the departure of Dani Alves, Cancelo is the first proper right-back Barcelona will get if they manage to sign him.

Joao Cancelo could play as a wing-back at Barcelona. Xavi has began using a different kinds of formations at Barcelona like he did against Cadiz where he used 5 midfielders.

Cancelo could play as right-back in a 4-3-3 formation. He could form a defensive partnership with Jules Kounde, Balde and Ronald Araujo.

Cancelo could also play as a left-back as replacement for Alejandro Balde as in the case of injury or suspension.

