Ways To Win The Battles Of Life-Prophet Joshua Iginla Reveals.

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Youtube shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “FIVE Ways To Win Life’s Battles.

1. PRAY AND APPLY THE WORD OF GOD – The word is a sword of the spirit for victory in battles. Acts 6:4 says, but we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of the word.

2. STAY FOCUSED ON YOUR GOAL- To be distracted is to be trapped in battles. Proverbs 4:25 says, let your eyes look straight ahead, and your eyelids look right before you.

3. YOU NEED THE WEAPON OF WISDOM -You need to be wise to rise above battles. Wisdom is better than strength (Ecclesiastes 9:16).

4. CHOOSE TO LIVE HAPPY AND PROSPEROUS DESPITE BATTLES- Prosperity and happiness will help you subdue the pain of battles. Psalms 144:15 says, Happy are the people who are in such a state; happy are the people whose God is the LORD!

5. YOU NEED LOYALTY- Loyalty is a powerful key in winning the battles of life. There are great people you are loyal to that can come in to help you settle certain battles. To lack loyalty is to be left alone in the battle field of life despite your cry for help. 2Chronicles 15:17 says, but the high places were not removed from Israel. Nevertheless the heart of Asa was loyal all his days.

Speaking lastly he said ” On this note, I prophesy upon your life today that you shall emerge as a winner in every battle you face in life and Divine increase is your portion. In Jesus’ name.

