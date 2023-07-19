NEWS

Ways to reduce your risk of getting cancer

According to Healthline – there are several ways to reduce your risk of cancer, including:

Stop smoking and avoid secondhand smoke: Smoking is a major cause of cancer and is responsible for around 30% of all cancer deaths. Quitting smoking can greatly reduce your risk of developing cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of several types of cancer, including breast, colon, and prostate cancer. Eating a healthy diet and staying physically active can help you maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a healthy diet: A diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and low in red meat and processed foods can help reduce the risk of several types of cancer

Limit alcohol consumption: Drinking alcohol can increase the risk of several types of cancer, including breast, liver, and colorectal cancer. Limiting your alcohol consumption or avoiding it altogether can help reduce your risk.

Protect your skin from the sun: Excessive exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays can increase the risk of skin cancer. Protecting your skin by wearing protective clothing, using sunscreen, and avoiding the sun during peak hours can help reduce your risk.

Get vaccinated: Certain viruses, such as hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV), can increase the risk of certain types of cancer. Getting vaccinated against these viruses can help reduce your risk.

Get regular screenings: Regular cancer screenings can help detect cancer early, when it is more treatable. Talk to your doctor about which screenings are recommended for you based on your age, sex, and family history of cancer.

