Ways to Reduce Your Car’s Fuel Consumption

Although we are aware that engines require fuel to operate, this does not mean that you cannot make a few little adjustments to assist you to save on fuel.

The following are 10 strategies to lower your car’s fuel usage, according to Mechanicbase:

1. Maintain inflated tires

Underinflated tires produce greater rolling resistance on the road. This implies that your tires produce more friction and rolling resistance with each kilometre you travel, which raises your fuel consumption. Up to 10% less fuel may be used if all of your tires are 10 psi underinflated.

2. Lose the weight in your boot

Think again the next time you load up, especially if you tend to keep emergency spares along with anything and everything in the boot. Every 50 kg that your car gains results in a 2% increase in fuel usage.

3. Use an air conditioner while driving

Wind resistance is significant when driving with the windows down above 80 km/h, which takes a lot more fuel. Contrary to popular belief, turning on the air conditioning while driving is just more fuel efficient in this instance.

4. Don’t go too fast or too slow

Your engine has to work hard to overcome wind resistance when travelling down a highway. At 100 km/h and 110 km/h, you’ll burn up to 15% more fuel and 25% more, respectively. That would entice you to drive slowly, but doing so would cause your engine to shift into a lower gear and use more fuel. Therefore, it is preferable to maintain a constant speed of 50 to 90 km/h on the highway to get the optimum fuel economy.

5. Remain steady when accelerating

A low revolution per minute (RPM) should be used while pressing the accelerator. It’s better for fuel economy because your engine consumes less fuel at lower, slower RPMs.

6. Don’t brake erratically

As you must later re-accelerate, slamming on the brakes uses more fuel. This is especially true if you follow the car in front of you too closely. Not to mention that tailgating is risky and should be avoided.

7. Cruise in top gear

Use the cruise control on an automated vehicle to maintain a consistent speed. Additionally, keep your manual car in higher gear when necessary. Each of these situations results in fewer engine revolutions per minute (RPM), which lowers fuel consumption.

8. Practice predictive driving

Consider the path ahead as you make your next move. Try slowing down as you approach the red light rather than slamming on the brakes until you come to a complete stop. Alternatively, instead of accelerating when you approach a hill, begin to do so as soon as you reach its base. When moving your automobile from a complete stop or ascending a hill, avoid using your car’s forceful acceleration because it will use more fuel.

9. Plan your rush hour route

Stop-start traffic puts a lot of strain on your engine, which results in increased fuel consumption. Plan your commute carefully to and from work whenever you can to assist you to escape the worst of peak traffic.

10. Don’t stay idle for long

Turn off your engine if you have to wait more than three minutes for something or someone. Even if you aren’t moving, your engine is still using valuable fuel.

In conclusion, routine auto maintenance keeps your engine’s fuel economy at a high level. The components of an engine function in tandem. Poor maintenance will result in sludge and corrosion building up between the parts, which will make it challenging for the engine to operate properly.

