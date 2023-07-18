Ways To Keep Your Womb Stronger And Healthier

A vital organ in a woman’s body, your uterus forms the basis of your reproductive system. Your uterus plays such a vital role in your fertility that it is crucial to focus on promoting a healthy uterus as you start trying to conceive.

According to Healthline”, The main function of your uterus is to nurture the fertilized ovum. Once the fertilized ovum is implanted into the endometrium, it derives nourishment from uterine blood vessels and eventually becomes an embryo and then a fetus. Below is the way to keep your womb healthy.

1. Limit your caffeine intake

In large amounts, caffeine can aggravate uterine fibroids because it can increase estrogen production. According to a study published in Fertility and Sterility, women who consume 500 milligrams of caffeine daily (the equivalent of four to five cups of coffee) produce 70% more estrogen in the follicular phase of their menstrual cycle than women who consumed less than one cup of coffee per day.

2. Avoid smoking

Reviews point to smoking as a large culprit in fertility issues. One study found that it can affect uterine receptiveness. Those who smoke take longer to conceive.

Smoking also ages up your ovaries and can decrease overall health. Quitting can be difficult. Talk to your doctor so you have the tools you need to quit successfully.

3. Avoid excessive sugar

Exploration in recent years has shown that consistently high sugar intake can negatively impact both male and female fertility. One study from Boston University found that just one sugary soft drink a day reduced conception rates in females by a quarter and in males by a third.

