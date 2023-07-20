Ways Through Which You Can Get Empowered To Succeed—Dr Dk Olukoya

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has shared the video of a message he delivered at the midweek programme held at the international headquarters of the ministry. In a message titled, My Father, Empower Me To Succeed, the cleric has revealed ten ways through which you can get empowered to succeed. Below are the ways, as shared by the cleric from 01:56:56 to 02:06:12, of the video

1. Through walking with God; walking with God will make you to be successful in life. God is the great source of light and power to succeed in life. As a believer, when you walk with God, you cannot fail. You cannot be unsuccessful. God will lead you to a place of greatness. He will take you to a place of breakthroughs and success. But, the trouble is that we do our walking with God haphazardly. According to the cleric, some people only pray whenever they are happy. When they are not happy, they get depressed and forget to pray. That time you decide to take a holiday from the school of prayer, the enemy would play a fast one and penetrate your life.

2. You can be empowered through the word of God; as revealed by the cleric, the word of God is the light that lightens our ways. The word of God, when you believe in it and practice it, you will have great success.

3. You can be empowered through righteousness; as shared by the cleric, righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. Righteousness would facilitate your greatness but sin would bring failure and ridicule. According to the cleric, righteousness is a defence, it has a voice that speaks to defend you. Sin opens the door of destruction to people’s lives.

4. You can be empowered through the baptism of the Holy Ghost and by receiving spiritual gifts; every believer must be baptized with the Holy Spirit, and endowed with spiritual gifts.

5. Through violent faith; according to the cleric, the Bible says He that comes to the Lord must believe that He is and that He rewards those that diligently seek Him. When you seek the Lord, you must believe that He is and that He would reward those that diligently seek Him.

6. You can be empowered through prayer; as revealed by the cleric, as a believer, you can pray yourself into relevance; you can pray yourself into focus. Through prayers, you can subdue the powers that want to subdue your success. Through prayers, you can be empowered to win the battles of life. Through prayer you can get wealth, you can become a professional, and through prayer, you can receive power to live for God.

7. You can be empowered through the intervention of ministering spirits; as revealed by the cleric, angels of God are ministering spirits, they are sent forth to meet the needs of the people of God. They have helped so many believers to be successful. At a time, the Lord Jesus Christ was ministered to by these angels. An angelic assistant released Peter from jail.

8. You can be empowered through visions and revelations; as shared by the cleric, you can be empowered through visions, revelations and divine ideas.

9. You can be empowered through diligence and hard work; according to the cleric, being diligent and hardworking, you can be empowered.

10. You can be empowered through brokenness; as shared by the cleric, if you are broken and humble, God will make you His friend. He will always confide in you, and reveal information to you. He will talk to you and what is written in the scriptures in Amos 3:7 that, God would not do anything except He first reveal it to His servants, the prophets would apply to you. That would only happen when you are completely broken.

