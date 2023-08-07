Watch The Moment Usman Yusuf Revealed On National Television That He Didn’t Vote For Tinubu (Video)

(Image Credit: Arise )

A Former CEO of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Professor Usman Yusuf, has revealed while speaking in an interview with Arise that he didn’t vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The statement, however, comes after the professor criticized President Tinubu’s letter to the Nigerian Senate calling for approval to embark on an immediate deployment of Military troops to caution the Junta in the Niger Republic.

According to Professor Usman, he didn’t vote for President Tinubu, but Nigerians who voted him to power are expecting him to bring peace and not war to the country, most especially to the northern states that have suffered banditry, terrorism from Boko Haram, and kidnapping over the past 14 years.

In his words, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, instead of starting a fresh war, we want you to give marching orders to the military to end the 14-year insurgency of Boko Haram, 9 years of banditry, and kidnapping. We want it to end now; we don’t want it to be a forever war. It can be done. Our societies, schools, and hospitals have been devastated, yet you want to start another war, and you want us to support you.

We voted for you; that is Nigerians, not me; I didn’t vote for you, but those that voted for you want you to bring peace, to bring an end to Boko Haram and banditry instead of opening another war on the Niger Republic; that is your mandate from Nigerians.”

Start from: 20:10



