Watch the moment Tinubu danced as he arrived in Lagos state for APC presidential rally (Video)

The Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stirred mixed reactions as he arrived in Lagos State for the APC presidential rally. Recall that the ruling party is holding its final campaign rally in preparation for the February 25 polls. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority also released directives to Lagos State residents, noting that there will be a march of Tinubu and his supporters from the local airport to Teslim Balogun stadium in Surulere. A video shared online by the Nations paper captured the moments Tinubu entered Lagos.

In the video, the former governor of Lagos state was seen dancing as supporters drummed for him. The video has generated lots of reactions from both supporters of APC and opposition parties. A user commented, “This is a democratic dispensation and everyone has a choice.”

Source: The Nations paper

