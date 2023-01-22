Watch The Moment Senator Dino Melaye And Some Men Burnt Materials Of APC Decampees

As seen in a video that is currently making waves on Instagram, Senator Dino Melaye and other unidentified persons have burnt some cloth materials suspected to be the belongings of APC Decampees.

In the video clip that was posted on the Senator’s Instagram account, himself and a group of persons that were mostly men and youths took the cloth materials and set them on fire.

Afterwards, Senator Dino Melaye began to share distribute face caps to the men and immediately, more persons rushed to the scene to collect their own share until there was none remaining.

As expected, social media users reacted as they called his attention to advise him that he is a senator and he should not be involved in such type of activities.

See How Social Media Users Reacted To The Video He Posted

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons for the PDP presidential campaign council appointed ahead of the February 25th election

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

What can you say about the act?

