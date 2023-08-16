Watch The Moment Moises Caicedo Met With Reece James And His New Chelsea Teammates At Cobham.

Earlier today being Wednesday, the 16th day of August, 2023, new Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo Met with his new Captain Reece James and his new teammates and it was a thing of joy to see.

The video clip of Moises Caicedo meeting with Reece James and his new Chelsea teammates was shared on the Verified Facebook page of Chelsea Football Club moments ago.

You can click the link below to watch the video clip of Moises Caicedo meeting with his new teammates at the Chelsea Cobham training ground today below.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/114062691767587/?app=fbl

Moises Caicedo completed a British record transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion to Chelsea few days ago, and he has made it clear that he can’t wait to start for The Blues. We are wishing him the very best.

What do you have to say about this? You can freely drop your comments with us using the comment section below.

EliGist04 (

)