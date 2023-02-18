This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Watch The moment Festus Keyamo Got Into A Heated Argument With Seun Okinbaloye of ChannelsTV (Video)

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam ahead of the upcoming general elections and the Naira swap crisis becomes a daily headline on many media channels, Festus Keyamo, a famous Nigerian lawyer and chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign team,

While objecting to the notion, as claimed by many, that the redesign policy is to prevent APC members from buying votes with the old naira notes on election day, he however got into a heated argument with his interviewer and a popular reporter on Channels Television, Seun Okinbaloye.

In the video, Festus Keyamo, who already was talking off the question asked, began to hurl insults at the opposition, who claimed the redesign policy was against his party; on hearing this, Seun Okinbaloye attempted to call him back to normalcy, but he refused and insisted on finishing his taunting, claiming Seun was disturbing his flow.

According to Keyamo, while replying to Seun Okinbaloye, who told him to defend either his party or Nigerians, “please, let me finish, allow me to finish them, you are disturbing my flow, I’m hitting them hard now, allow me to come hard on them, and I will come back to that question.”

Start watching from 24:20 to 25:00 minutes into the video.

Video Credit: Channels Television

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds

News )

#Watch #moment #Festus #Keyamo #Heated #Argument #Seun #Okinbaloye #ChannelsTV #VideoWatch The moment Festus Keyamo Got Into A Heated Argument With Seun Okinbaloye of ChannelsTV (Video) Publish on 2023-02-18 07:24:04