Watch the moment Dele Momodu acknowledged that Peter Obi is among the major and leading candidates

(Image of Dele Momodu Sourced from Google)

As the date for the general elections approaches, the tussle for the presidential seat gets tougher. Following this, A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu, while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, 7th February, acknowledged the claims that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is one of the major and leading candidates contesting for the presidential seat.

According to him, “in many countries, they have two main streams of political parties, but in the case of Nigeria, we now have a third force because the fourth force is not doing much, and who are these leading candidates: Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Asiwaju Tinubu of the APC from Lagos, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party from Anambra state?”

Following this, one of the reporters retorted to the statement and asked, if he now acknowledges that Peter Obi is a major contender in the race.

Dele Momodu replied, “I’m a very practical human being and a democrat, and for that, I’m not going to disparage anybody; he’s a third force; but I need to know how forceful and strong he is because I can see he is still struggling.”

Dear esteemed readers, Share your thoughts and opinions about this article.

Video Credit: Channels Television (3:20–4:00)

(Image used as credit)

 

