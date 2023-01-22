Watch The Moment Adams Oshiomhole Was Seen Drinking Beer After A Campaign Tour In His Ward (Video).

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many political parties have been conducting Presidential campaign rallies in different places in the country with the aim of educating Nigerians on the plans their principal have for the country and its citizens.

Recently, while sharing his official Facebook page, the former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, former president of Nigeria Labour Congress, and former governor of Edo State, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole had shared a video showing the moment he drank beer after a campaign tour in his ward.

While addressing the people, the APC chieftain, Adams Oshiomhole noted that when he was returning from a ward campaign tour, he decided to make a stop to have a good time with some men in the locality, adding that he had a good time with these advanced men in his locality after sharing bottles of beer with them.

In conclusion to his statement, Adams Oshiomhole noted that the men told him how much they missed him because of the development he brought to their ward during his time as the governor of Edo State, adding that they hope he (Adams Oshiomhole) the senatorial race.

