Watch The Mammoth Of Crowd In Attendance For The Labour Party Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Kano

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council took their campaign rally to another part of the Northern region yesterday as they held a mega rally in Kano State at the Kano Pillars Stadium along Airport road.

The Labour Party in readiness for the February 25th poll flagged off their Northern campaign rally few days ago in Kaduna State at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium after which they proceeded to meeting the good people of the Southern Kaduna at the Kafanchan Township Stadium.

With the next general presidential election in the country now barely 33 days away, it was yet another eventful campaign rally for the Labour Party who is now gradually becoming the third force to compete at the highest level with the other two major political parties namely, the ruling party All Progressives Congress and the opposition People’s Democratic Party.

There was yet a massive turn out from the good people of the State as they were given warm and heroic welcome with large number of supporters in attendance for the big event.

This was seen as a good omen as they reiterated some of their manifestos as they hope to embark on the mission to build a new Nigeria should they emerged victorious in the February 25th poll.

