Watch The Mammoth Of Crowd In Attendance During Peter Obi’s Visit At The Eke-Awka Market In Anambra

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi was live yesterday for his market talk at the Eke-Awka Market in Anambra State.

This was a means to keep canvassing votes from the electorates ahead of the Saturday’s general presidential election when Nigerians will decide who to run the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Peter Obi who has established himself as one of the leading front-runners in the February 25th poll through the Obidient Movement landed in the State metropolis after which he headed to the market centre, where he was received with open arms by large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd already waiting for his arrival.

He as such met with the good people of the State by sharing more of his action plans on their mission to build a new Nigeria if voted into power this Saturday.

The big event was such a successful one and a good omen going forward for the former Governor of Anambra State as the large crowd in attendance were seen at some point chanting his name, which was an indication that they are in total support of the Obi-Datti candidacy and mandate.

Click on the link below to watch the beautiful moment when Peter Obi was addressing the mammoth of crowd at the venue:

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: Harfoofficial (via 50minds

News )

