Watch The Mammoth Of Crowd At Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Katsina

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train landed in Katsina yesterday as a way to continue their electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th election in the country.

It was yet again a successful outing for the ruling party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima who were received by mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters in attendance for the big event.

Also in attendance at the campaign venue was the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who turned up yet again to show and prove his support for the former Lagos State Governor as this was the case few days ago in Lafia Nasarawa State.

This was yet another prove that the purported feud assumed by many to be going between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was null and void, as they both showed that they still maintained a very good cordial relationship which has been in place for more than two decades now.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as such met with the good people of the State with some couple of promises made to them if eventually elected as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

