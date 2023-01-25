Watch The Mammoth Of Crowd At the Atiku-Okowa PDP Presidential Campaign Rally Held In Delta State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The strong opposition People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council took their campaign rally to Asaba, Delta State yesterday and it was such an eventful occasion as there was massive turn out from the good people of the State.

The people of Delta State came out in an historic large number to support their very own person noting that their present Governor, Ifeanyichukwu Okowa was picked as the running mate for the PDP Presidential Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The people of Delta State with their warm reception given to the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was seen a sign of good omen ahead of the February 25th poll.

As the next general presidential election in the country is now barely 31 days away, the Delta campaign of the People’s Democratic Party yesterday was a very good development and seen as a positive progress for the party.

The PDP Presidential Candidate alongside his running mate were stunned by the large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd who were in attendance to show their trust in the Atiku-Okowa mandate, as they set to embark on a mission to recover Nigeria.

Click on the link below to watch the video that captured the large crowd of supporters at the campaign ground:

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1617849333562605569?t=kxQhpEP3bvELSny4n7zE7Q&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)