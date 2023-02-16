Watch The Large Number Of Supporters Marching For Asiwaju Tinubu During APC Rally In Rivers State

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was shown genuine love yesterday while he had his presidential campaign rally in Rivers State Port Harcourt.

The event as scheduled took place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium with the APC flag bearer being welcomed by a massive crowd which was a good omen going forward for the former Lagos State Governor.

The rally was held in line to continue canvassing for votes from the electorates as the next general election in the country is now barely 9 days away when Nigerians will take decisive step to vote those who will be at the corridor of power for the next four years.

The rally was such a successful and eventful one for the ruling party candidate and his entourage who were at first received with open arms by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the State Government House, before they were also shown greater love and reception at the campaign venue by mammoth of crowd who were in attendance waiting for their arrival.

Heading to the venue of the campaign, large number of supporters were seen marching for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu going into the stadium for the big event with this boosting their confidence ahead of the February 25th poll.

