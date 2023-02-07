Watch The Large Number Of Supporters Chanting Peter Obi’s Name At The Labour Party Rally In Kwara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign train landed in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday as part of a means to continue their electioneering campaign process with the next general election in the country now barely 18 days away.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi has gradually emerged himself as the third force among the leading front-runners and as such expected to compete at the peak with the other two candidates from the major political parties.

In getting more fully prepared ahead of the D-Day when the decisive steps will be taken by the electorates, Peter Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed met with the good people of the State to preach the good gospel of their mandate and solicit for votes from them.

Peter Obi was then welcomed by large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd who also came on board to show and display their believe in the Obi-Datti candidacy as the Obidient Movement keeps getting more stronger.

It was seen that some large number of people were seen chanting Peter Obi’s name while he was on the stage addressing the crowd in attendance at the big event, which was a good omen going forward for the former Governor of Anambra State.

Click on the link below to watch the short video that captured the beautiful moment when the people were singing praise of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate:

https://twitter.com/Peterch30850618/status/1622708696596750336?t=IWb27XRBnilHb5iyLnxgVg&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)