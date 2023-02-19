Watch The Large Crowd That Attended APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Borno State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council took their rally to another step yesterday, as they landed in Maiduguri Borno State for their grand finale rally ahead of the February 25th poll which is now barely 6 days away.

The campaign rally was yet another mega rally as it featured a massive turn out of crowd who came from different part of the State to make their way to the venue.

This was mainly targeted at putting finishing touches to their electioneering campaign process so as to canvass for votes from the electorates on the need for them to trust their mandate of a renewed hope.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alongside his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima were then shown great love from the large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd who came to grace the occasion, thereby received with open arms and given warm reception.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as tradition demands brought good news to the good people of the State as he shared with them some of their action plans on what they have in stock for every Nigerian if voted into office.

Click on the link below to watch the mammoth of crowd present at the APC campaign rally:

https://twitter.com/akinalabi/status/1627045842346541056?t=Jp0-Knk-m9pP60gbf_YgaA&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)