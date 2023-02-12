Watch The Large Crowd Of Supporters That Welcome Peter Obi For LP Presidential Mega Rally In Lagos

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi was live today at the TBS in Lagos State for his mega campaign rally ahead of the 2023 general election in the country which is now barely 14 days away.

The campaign rally was held as scheduled in full preparations ahead of the February 25th poll when the electorates will exercise their political franchise to vote those who will be in the corridor of power for the next four years.

The mega rally featured a massive turn out of people which was a good omen going forward for the Labour Party who is now a third force among the leading political parties to contest in the next general election.

It was seen that mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters gathered at the entrance of the campaign venue and following the arrival of Peter Obi at the campaign ground, they were heard chanting his name and hailing him as he was ushered in into the venue.

This was a good indicator for the former Governor of Anambra State going forward as they set to embark on the mission to rebuild a new Nigeria.

Click on the link below to watch the beautiful moment when Peter Obi’s name was chanted upon his arrival at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos:

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

#Watch #Large #Crowd #Supporters #Peter #Obi #Presidential #Mega #Rally #LagosWatch The Large Crowd Of Supporters That Welcome Peter Obi For LP Presidential Mega Rally In Lagos Publish on 2023-02-12 11:10:13