Watch the Large Crowd Of Supporters At The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Rally Held in Gombe State

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign train landed in Gombe State yesterday as part of their strategies to put finishing touches to their electioneering campaign process as the next general election is now barely 30 days away.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were as such live yesterday to meet with the good people of the State with another rally in the region since flagging off their Northern campaign rally.

It was such a successful and eventful occasion for the former Governor of Anambra State who was given a warm reception on his arrival and as such welcomed by large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd, who turned out massively to profess their love and believe in the mission to rebuild a new Nigeria.

Peter Obi as such shared with the large crowd some of their action plans and what they have in stock for the general populace should they emerged victorious in the February poll.

