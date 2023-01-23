Watch The Grand Entry Of Peter Obi For The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally In Kano State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the leading front-runners in the next general presidential election in Nigeria and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi was live yesterday at Kano State for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Rally held at the Kano Pillars Stadium.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate is gradually gaining ground and has established himself as the third force to compete at the peak with the other two major candidates from the two major political parties (APC and PDP).

This was yet the case yesterday as he was given an heroic welcome with grand reception which resulted to a grand entry into the campaign ground at the Airport road in Kano State.

Peter Obi met with the good people of the State and as such shared with them some of what they have in stock for the populace if elected into office in the February 25th poll, as they solicited for more support from the electorates as they set to embark on the mission to build a new Nigeria.

Click on the link below to watch the video that captured the beautiful moment of his entry into the campaign ground:

https://twitter.com/Nkemchor_/status/1617173467358547970?t=bRnf4C_tCCMH-mmlSUNDJw&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)