Watch The Emotional Moment Those Who Died During End Sars Were Honoured At Obi-Datti Rally In Lagos

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Mega rally was held yesterday in Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square which featured a massive turn out of supporters who came out in large numbers to show their support for the former Governor of Anambra State.

The rally was such an eventful one with people coming out from every part of the State heading to the campaign ground despite all odds, with this also showing their level of commitment as the Obidient Movement keeps waxing stronger day by day.

The campaign rally featured so many activities with one of the side attractions capturing an emotional moment when the brave Nigerians and youths that lost their lives in the last ‘End Sars’ saga at the Lekki Toll Gate were duly honoured, as there was a one minute silence to prove that they are very much in the heart of those left behind and will as such be forever remembered for the great sacrifice paid.

Peter Gregory Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed then met with the good people of the State with some promises made to them in what was their final and mother of all rallies going into the February 25th poll, when electorates will exercise their political franchise to vote those who to rule the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1

News )

