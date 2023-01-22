Watch The Beautiful Moment Southern Kaduna People Spotted Peter Obi In The Car During His Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi took his presidential campaign rally to the Southern part of Kaduna State yesterday with the next general election in the country barely 34 days away.

This was in line to put finishing touches to every electioneering campaign process with the big event held at the Kafanchan Township Stadium where he was received by mammoth of crowd in attendance.

This was the next place as scheduled since flagging off their Northern campaign rally few days ago in Kaduna at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium and it was such an eventful occasion for the former Governor of Anambra State.

Upon landing at the region, he headed to the campaign ground with his entourage and there was a beautiful moment when the good people of the State spotted him in one of the cars which resulted to the chanting of his name to show their support in his mandate.

It was such a beautiful scenario as many of these people showed how excited they were to have him in their midst with the reassurance of his mission to build a new Nigeria.

Click on the link below to watch the video that captured the beautiful moment:

https://twitter.com/MuchTalksBlog1/status/1616780877563924481?t=tV5BrPgsvV86WfDfSHaEDg&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)