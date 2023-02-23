This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Watch Peter Obi Suffer Voice Crack During An Interview, Saying, He’s Been Campaigning Over 10 Months

It’s less than 48 hours to the date of the presidential election and the race for the presidential seat continues to heat up among the candidates; however, in a publicized video, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, was seen speaking with a hoarse voice with a group of different press correspondents, telling them about his development so far ahead of the coming election and what he has in store for Nigeria once he is elected president.

Peter Obi was noticed to be speaking with a hoarse voice, which is very unlikely of him. He, however, revealed that his cracked voice was due to the election progress and the concurrent campaign rallies he has held, adding that the cracked voice was a major restriction for him as he couldn’t pay his last visit to Ogoni, Niger Delta.

In his words, “Actually this is supposed to be my fifth and last visit to Rivers State; also, I was supposed to pay another visit to Ogoni today, but unfortunately I won’t be able to do it because I have been campaigning for the past 10 months and now I’ve lost my voice, so I’m actually apologizing and appealing to the people of these two areas for their understanding.”

Watch the video HERE. (Start watching from the beginning of the video.)

Content created and supplied by: Dhanielblog (via 50minds

News )

#Watch #Peter #Obi #Suffer #Voice #Crack #Interview #Hes #Campaigning #MonthsWatch Peter Obi Suffer Voice Crack During An Interview, Saying, He’s Been Campaigning Over 10 Months Publish on 2023-02-23 07:15:13