Watch moments Tinubu makes another gaffe by calling Atiku a former Senate President (Video)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has made headlines following a campaign rally held by APC in Uyo on Monday. In a video that has since gone viral, the former governor of Lagos State referred to his opponent, Atiku Abubakar as a former Senate President who gained power through them. The presidential candidate of APC also claimed that he was the one who rescued Atiku from Obasanjo who wanted to bring him down by all means.

Tinubu noted that when Atiku came back to Nigeria for stomach infrastructure after he ran to Dubai, he was welcomed and rehabilitated in Lagos. Tinubu also referred to the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel as a boy who lived in his backyard in Lagos. The former governor of Lagos State also attacked Atiku Abubakar for allegedly selling the nation’s wealth when he was the Senate President. The presidential candidate of APC has faced backlash from Nigerians following this new mistake he made.

Watch the video of the campaign rally in Uyo where Tinubu mistakenly called Atiku a former Senate President instead of Vice President here. What can you say about this?

Source: Channels Television

