Watch Moment The PDP Chairman, Ayu Suffers A Gaffe At The Kano State Rally

A few hours ago the camera captured the moment the People’s Democratic Party PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu suffers a gaffe at a campaign rally in Kano State.

In a video shared by officiallindaikeji, the PDP chairman was heard addressing the good people of the State and he noted that their party, is supposed to restore the glory of the country. Speaking further, he said that they are supposed to be leaders in Africa and all around the world they should be given that respect, but the PDP has disgraced them and they can not keep allowing them to stay in power as someone quickly corrected him that it is the All Progressive Congress Party (APC).

However, It may interest you to know that since the Presidential campaign for the forthcoming general election slated for February 25th kick-started. One can tell that the political terrine has been so tense for the various candidates such as Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling party and others who in one way or the other have been found guilty in this regard on several occasions.

In his words…

“We are supposed to restore the glory of Nigeria. We are supposed to be leaders in Africa and everywhere in the world we should be respected. PDP has brought us shame and we cannot continue to retain them in power”.

