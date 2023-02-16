Watch Moment Oshiomohle Was Telling BAT To Take Down His Hands During The National Anthem In Rivers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A few minutes ago the camera captured the moment the former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party APC, Adams Oshiomohle was telling his Principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take down his hands during the national anthem at the Rivers State rally.

In a video shared by Tunde Ednut, the Presidential candidate of the ruling party who seems to have delivered his campaign promises to the good people of the State was seen raising his hands the moment they were asked to recite the country’s Anthem. However, Adams Oshiomohle who is also contesting for the seat of a Senator quickly corrected him.

As you all are aware the forthcoming general election that will produce the next President that will take over from President Muhammedu Buhari is only 10 days away and the various political parties/aspirants can be seen moving about from one State to another to win the voter’s hearts.

