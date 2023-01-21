Watch Moment Large Number Of Crowd Troupe Out En-mass To Show Support For Peter Obi On The Street

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The next general presidential election in Nigeria is now barely 35 days away when decision will be made by electorates to vote those who will sail the ship of the country for the next four years.

In the time past, two major political parties were known to be the leading parties as the case is now gradually getting different with the emergence of Labour Party which is now the third force to compete at the peak with the other two major political parties.

The Obidient Movement as called by many have really been pulling large number of crowd in every of their campaign rally as part of their readiness ahead of the February 25th poll.

The Labour Party as such were in Jos Plateau State yesterday to meet with the good people of the State which was their next move since flagging off their Northern campaign in Kaduna State.

With this going on, there was a video that went viral showing large number of supporters who troupe out massively to take a walk to create enough awareness for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Gregory Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Photo Credit: Twitter

