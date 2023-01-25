NEWS

Watch as Dino Melaye displays his dance and drama skills at PDP presidential campaign in Delta State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

People’s Democratic Party’s presidential campaign spokesman Senator Dino Melaye displayed his dance and drama skills at the Party’s Campaign rally in Delta State on Tuesday.

Dino Melaye has been very active for his party since INEC revealed that all the Parties that will be competing should start campaign ahead of the upcoming general election.

Melaye has been his team’s spokesman and he has also been leading the Party’s Campaign in all the states, and he was also in charge during their campaign rally in Delta State.

PDP have been campaigning in various states in Nigeria for the past few months and they decided to visit the Party’s Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa’s state on Tuesday and they were welcomed by thousands of supporters.

During the campaign, a song was played by the official DJ of the campaign and Senator Dino Melaye was able to display his dance and drama skills on stage in order to make their supporters happy.

Here is the link to the video of Senator Dino Melaye, when he was displaying his dance and drama skills at PDP presidential campaign in Delta State on Tuesday;

Video Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet, They’ve Eaten Their Own Food – Tinubu.

4 mins ago

Now they are sharing motorcycles in hundreds but after election, they will ban it- Shehu Sani

23 mins ago

Kwankwaso’s NNPP takes campaign to Bayelsa, speaks on Vission to rescue Nigeria

32 mins ago

Help Me Tell The Elders Standing Beside Me To Keep Quiet; They’ve Eaten Their Own Food—Tinubu

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button