Was ECOWAS Sleeping When Military Took Over Burkina Faso; Why Are They Rushing To Fight Niger’ -Ezeocha Nzeh,

Ezeocha Nzeh, Assistant Editor of the New National Star newspaper, questioned ECOWAS’s actions in response to recent political developments in West African countries. During an interview in a video (1:11:58) on the Kakaaki program with AIT, Nzeh asked whether ECOWAS was passive during military takeovers in Burkina Faso and Mali, and why the organization is currently eager to consider war with Niger.

Nzeh expressed his viewpoint that war should not be considered in Niger. He maintained that the value of democracy is universally recognized, even if a democratic government is perceived as weak. Despite this, he believed that war is unnecessary in addressing the situation in Niger.

Nzeh further expressed confusion about Nigeria’s potential involvement in sending troops to war in Niger, given the multitude of pressing issues within Nigeria. He argued that since a coup had already occurred in Niger, diplomatic measures should be pursued to restore democracy. Nzeh questioned, “During the coups in Burkina Faso and Mali, was ECOWAS inactive? Why the haste to engage in war in Niger?”

These queries reflect his concern over the inconsistency in ECOWAS’s approach to political crises in the region.

BurstMedia (

)