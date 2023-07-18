Warning Signs of Infertility in Women that Should Not Be Taken for Granted

Infertility is one of the major issues that often plague millions of men and women worldwide and is often associated with the inability to conceive or procreate. The focus of this article is to provide timely information about potential signs and symptoms that may point to underlying fertility issues in women, which should not be taken for granted.

According to WebMD, some signs of infertility in women that should not be joked about include:

1. Irregular or Absent Menstrual Cycles: Irregular periods, characterized by significant variations in cycle length or inconsistent timing, can be a potential sign of an underlying fertility problem, even as extremely long or absent periods (amenorrhea) may indicate underlying issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), hormonal imbalances, or problems with ovulation.

2. Painful or Heavy Menstruation: Having severe pain (dysmenorrhea) or abnormally heavy bleeding during menstruation might suggest an underlying condition that could impact fertility, e.g., endometriosis or uterine fibroids.

3. Pain or discomfort during intimacy (Dyspareunia) can be an indication of underlying fertility problems such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), endometriosis, or infections, all of which directly affect fertility.

4. Hormonal Imbalances can disrupt normal ovulation and affect fertility. Signs of hormonal issues may include acne, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), or sudden weight gain or loss. Similarly, Thyroid disorders or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can affect hormone levels and contribute to infertility.

5. Milky white discharge from the mammary gland, which is unrelated to breastfeeding, is a pointer to infertility in women.

6. Inconsistent levels of desire or urge for intimacy (libido).

How Can Infertility Be Diagnosed?

Consulting with a fertility specialist or an endocrinologist can help diagnose the underlying causes of infertility and guide you toward potential treatment options.

Additionally, ultrasound scanning procedures like Transvaginal scans, Pelvic scans can help detect malfunctioning reproductive organs. Serological laboratory assays are also used to measure and monitor hormonal levels in the blood of women.

Extraordinaire432 (

)