Warm Reception For Peter Obi As He Arrives In Sokoto For Labour Party Presidential Campaign

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived in Sokoto State for the party’s campaign rally.

The presidential candidate landed in Sokoto State with his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The duo were warmly received by prominent party members at the airport.

Peter Obi disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed and I just arrived in Sokoto for today’s presidential rally. Thank you all for the warm welcome. -PO”

This comes a few hours after the presidential candidate campaigned in Adamawa, the home state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku Abubakar also had his campaign in Sokoto State on Tuesday. The event was attended by thousands of supporters who came from different parts of the state.

A stampede that occurred at the campaign rally led to the death of the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Female Education, Hajiya Aishat Maina.

