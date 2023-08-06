War isn’t the solution; all that is needed in the Niger Republic is a peaceful dialogue – Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, expressed his concerns about the recent attack on Niger Republic. According to his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele believes that this attack will ultimately result in the downfall of Tinubu’s government. He emphasized that Nigeria lacks the capability to handle such an attack and it will likely lead to a widespread protest aimed at ending the current government.

In light of these events, Primate Ayodele suggests that a peaceful dialogue is the most effective solution for the country. Although he acknowledges that it may take some time to materialize, he firmly believes that it is the best option available.

He said;

‘’War isn’t the solution, all is needed in Niger Republic is a peaceful dialogue, it will take time but that’s the solution. They don’t want the president again, ECOWAS shouldn’t enforce him otherwise they will kill him.’’

He further stated;

“Americans are deceiving us, NATO is deceiving us, and there is nothing they want to give us other than destroying Nigeria and Africa at large. No African nation should attempt to war because the moment it happens, it will spread to the whole world. African nations must not allow war, America and Russia want to use Africa as a face to begin the third world war. God doesn’t want it.’’

He lambasted the President of Senegal, Macky Sall who declared that his country was ready to fight against Niger Republic military, making it known that a coup would be organized to remove him from power.

SOURCE: PM NEWSPAPER

